Litecoin Cash 价格 (LCC)
今天 Litecoin Cash (LCC) 的实时价格为 0.00320288 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.59M USD。LCC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Litecoin Cash 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 48.76 USD
- Litecoin Cash 当天价格变化为 -7.05%
- 其循环供应量为 808.33M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LCC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LCC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Litecoin Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000242949790985501。
在过去30天内，Litecoin Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013751895。
在过去60天内，Litecoin Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003422376。
在过去90天内，Litecoin Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000484655981929082。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000242949790985501
|-7.05%
|30天
|$ -0.0013751895
|-42.93%
|60天
|$ -0.0003422376
|-10.68%
|90天
|$ -0.000484655981929082
|-13.14%
Litecoin Cash 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.11%
-7.05%
+11.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Litecoin Cash is an open source, peer-to-peer digital currency based on SHA-256 proof-of-work hashes. It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine, the latest cutting-edge technology that helps to provide the ultimate protection from 51% attacks and double spending, and ensures the sustainable and long-term security of its public distributed ledger. The Litecoin Cash blockchain also has practical uses such as in the medical sector as it stores and manages electronic medical records in a secure way, as well as protecting sensitive data from hackers and giving patients more control over their information that complies with privacy regulations. LCC's target block time of 2.5 minutes gives 4 times the transaction bandwidth of Bitcoin, while transactions are 90% cheaper than Litecoin. HD wallets and native SegWit with bech32 addresses are fully supported Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. If you held LTC at block 1371111 but haven't claimed yet, your LCC are still waiting for you! After many months of testing on tetnet The Hive became active on mainnet on Wednesday 6 Feb. 2019 The Hive is our brand new democratised mining concept, which feautures negligible energy cost and will help to. protect the coin against 51% attacks. Users create bees, agent-based mining workers which earn rewards for their owners.
