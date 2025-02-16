什么是Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB)

Founded in 2022, Synclub is a staking infrastructure and liquid staking provider on the BNB Chain. On July 4th 2023, Synclub merged with Helio Protocol to become a united team to further synergise the benefits of liquid staking on the capital efficiency of destablecoin, HAY. Synclub currently offers safe staking and liquid staking solutions through the use of it's self-managed validator node, called "Synclub" on the BNB Chain. SnBNB is the yield bearing, liquid staked version of BNB that is issued by Synclub. Post merge, all news and information of SnBNB will be posted on Helio Protocol's social media accounts. The Synclub team is currently based remotely all over the world. Currently, Synclub is only present on the BNB Chain with plans to expand to other chains in the near future and support a wider variety of native liquid staking tokens. Check out Synclub's website to understand more about where Synclub is currently present in.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) 资源 官网