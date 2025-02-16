Lista Staked BNB 价格 (SLISBNB)
今天 Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) 的实时价格为 672.34 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SLISBNB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lista Staked BNB 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 584.09K USD
- Lista Staked BNB 当天价格变化为 -0.39%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SLISBNB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SLISBNB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lista Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -2.6527774679356。
在过去30天内，Lista Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -52.8289137980。
在过去60天内，Lista Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -46.8879158560。
在过去90天内，Lista Staked BNB 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +35.4275313648723。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -2.6527774679356
|-0.39%
|30天
|$ -52.8289137980
|-7.85%
|60天
|$ -46.8879158560
|-6.97%
|90天
|$ +35.4275313648723
|+5.56%
Lista Staked BNB 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.46%
-0.39%
+6.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Founded in 2022, Synclub is a staking infrastructure and liquid staking provider on the BNB Chain. On July 4th 2023, Synclub merged with Helio Protocol to become a united team to further synergise the benefits of liquid staking on the capital efficiency of destablecoin, HAY. Synclub currently offers safe staking and liquid staking solutions through the use of it's self-managed validator node, called "Synclub" on the BNB Chain. SnBNB is the yield bearing, liquid staked version of BNB that is issued by Synclub. Post merge, all news and information of SnBNB will be posted on Helio Protocol's social media accounts. The Synclub team is currently based remotely all over the world. Currently, Synclub is only present on the BNB Chain with plans to expand to other chains in the near future and support a wider variety of native liquid staking tokens. Check out Synclub's website to understand more about where Synclub is currently present in.
