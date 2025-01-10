Liquid Mercury 价格 (MERC)
今天 Liquid Mercury (MERC) 的实时价格为 0.00738508 USD。目前其市值为 $ 15.10M USD。MERC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Liquid Mercury 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 119.40 USD
- Liquid Mercury 当天价格变化为 +1.74%
- 其循环供应量为 2.05B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MERC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MERC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Liquid Mercury 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00012632。
在过去30天内，Liquid Mercury 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006925949。
在过去60天内，Liquid Mercury 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007512243。
在过去90天内，Liquid Mercury 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006846010312403145。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012632
|+1.74%
|30天
|$ -0.0006925949
|-9.37%
|60天
|$ +0.0007512243
|+10.17%
|90天
|$ +0.0006846010312403145
|+10.22%
Liquid Mercury 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.09%
+1.74%
-13.71%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Liquid Mercury is a technology company led by Tony Saliba that delivers best-in-class institutional-grade trading infrastructure, workflow automation, and Real World Asset (RWA) marketplaces. This platform and components meet the performance, security, and reporting standards of the most demanding traditional finance firms. The MERC is an ERC-20 utility token that can be used within the Liquid Mercury eco-system to create value for LM customers in 3 primary ways. 1. The MERC allows customers of Liquid Mercury to create discounts on their Liquid Mercury invoices via the “Discount Farming Staking Program” (see the Liquid Mercury website). Discount Farmers (the MERC holder who stakes) produce monthly discounts called “Element Tokens” (ETs) based on the number of MERCs staked. ETs produced monthly by the Discount Farmer can be applied to your invoice if you are a customer or traded for cash equivalents in a private secondary market, where Liquid Mercury customers and ET holders (non-customer MERC holders) can meet to buy/sell ETs. 2. The MERC also gives access to exclusive research/content, curated trading tools, and trading rebates for individual users. Staked MERC holders also receive a “staking reward” in the form of 10% (annually) paid in MERCs. 3. As Liquid Mercury expands its RWA presence, the MERC will play a larger role in this new expansion of tokenization.
|1 MERC 兑换 AUD
A$0.0118899788
|1 MERC 兑换 GBP
￡0.0059819148
|1 MERC 兑换 EUR
€0.0071635276
|1 MERC 兑换 USD
$0.00738508
|1 MERC 兑换 MYR
RM0.0331590092
|1 MERC 兑换 TRY
₺0.2615795336
|1 MERC 兑换 JPY
¥1.1669903416
|1 MERC 兑换 RUB
₽0.7502502772
|1 MERC 兑换 INR
₹0.6349691784
|1 MERC 兑换 IDR
Rp119.1141768724
|1 MERC 兑换 PHP
₱0.4318794784
|1 MERC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.373315794
|1 MERC 兑换 BRL
R$0.0447535848
|1 MERC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0106345152
|1 MERC 兑换 BDT
৳0.9008320584
|1 MERC 兑换 NGN
₦11.4319561384
|1 MERC 兑换 UAH
₴0.3130535412
|1 MERC 兑换 VES
Bs0.39140924
|1 MERC 兑换 PKR
Rs2.0594034088
|1 MERC 兑换 KZT
₸3.8827796608
|1 MERC 兑换 THB
฿0.2554499172
|1 MERC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2434122368
|1 MERC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0067204228
|1 MERC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0574559224
|1 MERC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0742939048