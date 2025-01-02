Lion Cat 价格 (LCAT)
今天 Lion Cat (LCAT) 的实时价格为 0.079561 USD。目前其市值为 $ 24.70M USD。LCAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lion Cat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 524.43K USD
- Lion Cat 当天价格变化为 +46.70%
- 其循环供应量为 308.25M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LCAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LCAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lion Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02532636。
在过去30天内，Lion Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0708118041。
在过去60天内，Lion Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lion Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02532636
|+46.70%
|30天
|$ +0.0708118041
|+89.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lion Cat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.26%
+46.70%
+150.68%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LCAT (Lion CAT) is a community-driven meme coin on BNB chain bringing together crypto enthusiasts with a bold and adventurous spirit. Inspired by the strength of lions, LCAT aims to create a fun, engaging experience while building a dedicated community and reaching new heights in the crypto space! Destined for the Stars Now, with his ship nearly complete and his courage fully intact, Leo is ready. His sights are set on the Moon, and nothing will stand in his way. As he looks up at the night sky, his lion mane flowing in the gentle breeze, Leo knows that his destiny lies among the stars, Leo the Lion Cat is not just building a ship; he’s building a legacy. Soon, the world will know the tale of the cat who became a lion and roared his way to the Moon.
