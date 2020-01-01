Lillo AI（$LILLO）信息

Lillo is a cutting-edge AI Agent framework that empowers anyone to create and deploy a personalized AI Agent on Telegram. Customize your AI Agent's appearance, personality, and unique traits to align with your vision. Your agent will receive constant upgrades with new functionality and data sources.

Lillo is free to use and seamlessly integrates with over 20 advanced language models, continually evolving to deliver optimal performance. Whether you're looking to spark growth and engagement in your Telegram community or simply want a fun, interactive companion, Lillo delivers real-time data and accurate information to meet your needs.