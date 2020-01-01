LilAI（LILAI）代币经济学
LilAI（LILAI）信息
What is the project about?
LilAI is on a mission to revolutionize community management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to create a future where managing communities is seamless and communities thrive, powered by the cutting-edge technology of LilAI. We believe that the collective imagination, energy, and passion of our users will fuel this revolution.
What makes your project unique?
LilAI will deliver an intuitive, efficient, and effective solution for Telegram and Discord that will help communities thrive. Our platform will offer several key features, including:
Answering questions about the project and roadmap based on machine learning Ensuring compliance with community guidelines Tracking positive contributions from community members for possible future rewards Allowing for admin-controlled tone calibration (e.g. hype, enthusiasm, sarcasm) Combating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Using daily/monthly analysis to generate visual memes for the community to share Making suggestions for community-led marketing campaigns
What’s next for your project?
Any start up in crypto knows that the community becomes the heart and core of the project. Hiring multiple community managers with experience to cover all time zones can become an expensive quest. Beside cryptocurrencies projects, LilAI aim to find its utility in any business which requires community management.
What can your token be used for?
Every community that utilizes LilAI must market-purchase $lilAI at market value, with the quantity dependent on the community size. This will be locked for the duration of their contract. In addition, the project must give the LilAI Treasury $5000 of their native token. If the token doubles in value while in the custody of LilAI, $5000 will be sold to market-buy $LilAI and locked in the project Treasury. This will continue every iterative 2x of the token value.
LilAI（LILAI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 LilAI（LILAI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
LilAI（LILAI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 LilAI（LILAI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LILAI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LILAI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 LILAI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 LILAI 代币的实时价格吧！
LILAI 价格预测
想知道 LILAI 的未来走势吗？我们的 LILAI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。