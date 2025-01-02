LilAI 价格 (LILAI)
今天 LilAI (LILAI) 的实时价格为 0.00274579 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.96M USD。LILAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LilAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 135.88K USD
- LilAI 当天价格变化为 -3.90%
- 其循环供应量为 715.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LILAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LILAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LilAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000111551163898906。
在过去30天内，LilAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0013484651。
在过去60天内，LilAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0027440557。
在过去90天内，LilAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000700262415549837。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000111551163898906
|-3.90%
|30天
|$ +0.0013484651
|+49.11%
|60天
|$ +0.0027440557
|+99.94%
|90天
|$ +0.000700262415549837
|+34.23%
LilAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.05%
-3.90%
-8.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? LilAI is on a mission to revolutionize community management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to create a future where managing communities is seamless and communities thrive, powered by the cutting-edge technology of LilAI. We believe that the collective imagination, energy, and passion of our users will fuel this revolution. What makes your project unique? LilAI will deliver an intuitive, efficient, and effective solution for Telegram and Discord that will help communities thrive. Our platform will offer several key features, including: Answering questions about the project and roadmap based on machine learning Ensuring compliance with community guidelines Tracking positive contributions from community members for possible future rewards Allowing for admin-controlled tone calibration (e.g. hype, enthusiasm, sarcasm) Combating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Using daily/monthly analysis to generate visual memes for the community to share Making suggestions for community-led marketing campaigns What’s next for your project? Any start up in crypto knows that the community becomes the heart and core of the project. Hiring multiple community managers with experience to cover all time zones can become an expensive quest. Beside cryptocurrencies projects, LilAI aim to find its utility in any business which requires community management. What can your token be used for? Every community that utilizes LilAI must market-purchase $lilAI at market value, with the quantity dependent on the community size. This will be locked for the duration of their contract. In addition, the project must give the LilAI Treasury $5000 of their native token. If the token doubles in value while in the custody of LilAI, $5000 will be sold to market-buy $LilAI and locked in the project Treasury. This will continue every iterative 2x of the token value.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LILAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.004393264
|1 LILAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.002196632
|1 LILAI 兑换 EUR
€0.0026359584
|1 LILAI 兑换 USD
$0.00274579
|1 LILAI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0122736813
|1 LILAI 兑换 TRY
₺0.0969538449
|1 LILAI 兑换 JPY
¥0.4317754775
|1 LILAI 兑换 RUB
₽0.3061281271
|1 LILAI 兑换 INR
₹0.2353416609
|1 LILAI 兑换 IDR
Rp44.2869292837
|1 LILAI 兑换 PHP
₱0.1590910726
|1 LILAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1393763004
|1 LILAI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0169689822
|1 LILAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0039539376
|1 LILAI 兑换 BDT
৳0.328121905
|1 LILAI 兑换 NGN
₦4.2504280042
|1 LILAI 兑换 UAH
₴0.1154879274
|1 LILAI 兑换 VES
Bs0.14003529
|1 LILAI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.7648398045
|1 LILAI 兑换 KZT
₸1.4413475447
|1 LILAI 兑换 THB
฿0.0941256812
|1 LILAI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0902815752
|1 LILAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002471211
|1 LILAI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0213347883
|1 LILAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.027732479