Lightcoin 价格 (LHC)
今天 Lightcoin (LHC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.35K USD。LHC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lightcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- Lightcoin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 87.03M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LHC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LHC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lightcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lightcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Lightcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lightcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lightcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LHC is a PIVX fork, the Lightcoin Foundation will develop a use case for the current financial system. Lightcoin, which has its own blockchain, will remain strong on several levels like as ERC20, TRC20, and Binance Smart Chain. The Lightcoin Foundation will safeguard and store currencies on cold wallets as protection for currencies issued on multiple levels of other blockchains. This allows you to preserve the maximum number of coins on the original blockchain while avoiding deflation because the maximum supply will always be the same. It will enable the creation of DeFi applications, NFT, and smart contracts. There will be publicly accessible tools for easily exchanging currencies between all levels. Lightcoin's major tool will be the establishment of payment systems, including integration with bitgoto allow exchanges like as Binance, Bittrex, coinbase, hitbtc, and others to use our ready API for easy intergration. This is also true for hardware wallets like as Ledger and Trezor. It is also planned to join the mycointainer.com platform to facilitate Lightcoin staking. We will also provide a link to indacoin.com for rapid Lightcoin purchases and exchanges. The Lightcoin Foundation also intends to establish its own games in which it will be possible to acquire residences on Mars and sell them in a virtual manner, with limited resources, creating a genuine worth of products that may be exhibited on Binance Market. The LightCoin foundation will also create a unique branch to gather funds for the most needy, known as the LightCoin Charity foundation. Anyone will be able to set objectives and raise funds on the Lightcoin Charity website.
