LIF3 LSHARE 价格 (LSHARE)
今天 LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) 的实时价格为 218.75 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LSHARE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LIF3 LSHARE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 35.82 USD
- LIF3 LSHARE 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LSHARE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LSHARE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LIF3 LSHARE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，LIF3 LSHARE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -158.1021968750。
在过去60天内，LIF3 LSHARE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -175.5464812500。
在过去90天内，LIF3 LSHARE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -158.1021968750
|-72.27%
|60天
|$ -175.5464812500
|-80.24%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LIF3 LSHARE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-16.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles. The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades. Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks. Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications. Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem. Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LSHARE 兑换 AUD
A$350
|1 LSHARE 兑换 GBP
￡175
|1 LSHARE 兑换 EUR
€210
|1 LSHARE 兑换 USD
$218.75
|1 LSHARE 兑换 MYR
RM960.3125
|1 LSHARE 兑换 TRY
₺7,824.6875
|1 LSHARE 兑换 JPY
¥33,803.4375
|1 LSHARE 兑换 RUB
₽21,437.5
|1 LSHARE 兑换 INR
₹18,948.125
|1 LSHARE 兑换 IDR
Rp3,528,225.3125
|1 LSHARE 兑换 PHP
₱12,766.25
|1 LSHARE 兑换 EGP
￡E.10,985.625
|1 LSHARE 兑换 BRL
R$1,292.8125
|1 LSHARE 兑换 CAD
C$315
|1 LSHARE 兑换 BDT
৳26,530
|1 LSHARE 兑换 NGN
₦338,097.8125
|1 LSHARE 兑换 UAH
₴9,152.5
|1 LSHARE 兑换 VES
Bs12,468.75
|1 LSHARE 兑换 PKR
Rs60,880.3125
|1 LSHARE 兑换 KZT
₸112,988.75
|1 LSHARE 兑换 THB
฿7,378.4375
|1 LSHARE 兑换 TWD
NT$7,179.375
|1 LSHARE 兑换 CHF
Fr196.875
|1 LSHARE 兑换 HKD
HK$1,704.0625
|1 LSHARE 兑换 MAD
.د.م2,180.9375