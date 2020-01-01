Liberty Square Filth（FLTH）信息

Filth (FLTH) is the official deflationary SPL token for Liberty Square, an NFT project built on the Solana blockchain. With a core emphasis on art, utility and future development; Liberty Square has successfully delivered a range of innovations to their ecosystem and community through creations ranging from media to infrastructure.

FLTH serves primarily as the rewards token for the Liberty Square project and can be earned through staking NFT collectibles on-chain.