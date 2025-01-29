LFIT 价格 (LFIT)
今天 LFIT (LFIT) 的实时价格为 0.990472 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LFIT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LFIT 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.86K USD
- LFIT 当天价格变化为 -1.27%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LFIT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LFIT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LFIT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0127531451539201。
在过去30天内，LFIT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0813284482。
在过去60天内，LFIT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3150101110。
在过去90天内，LFIT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0706009375026084。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0127531451539201
|-1.27%
|30天
|$ +0.0813284482
|+8.21%
|60天
|$ +0.3150101110
|+31.80%
|90天
|$ -0.0706009375026084
|-6.65%
LFIT 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.10%
-1.27%
-3.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LFIT is a new healthcare WEB3 service that improves healthcare privacy and security. Life, transforming our lives healthier and more vibrant, providing and managing the healthcare services we need, FIT. The goal is to ensure that healthcare data is securely managed on a blockchain, allowing you to experience a reliable total healthcare service. Team We participated in anticipation of the potential to bring innovation to medical data management and healthcare services in the global market through the synergy effect of private blockchain technology and total healthcare services. Ed Shon | CEO / Co-Founder Ed Shon is the CEO of LFIT and leads the company with outstanding leadership and vision. Based on his strategic thinking and business operation skills accumulated through many years of experience, he is leading the growth of LFIT into a global blockchain technology leader. Jeremy OH | CMO | Head of Strategic Planning jeremyoh studied business administration and has many years of experience in the advertising, sales, blockchain, and IT platform industries. With a keen interest in blockchain, he has participated in blockchain-related planning and projects for many years and gained experience. Based on this experience, he has become a key member of a new project in the healthcare blockchain industry. Terry Ko | CTO | LFIT CTO Terry Ko is the Chief Technology Officer, and has been in charge of architecture design and development of backend systems. He is a technology development expert who has been working on blockchain core technology development and blockchain engine improvement for many years since becoming interested in open source blockchain projects. He is currently in charge of blockchain mainnet development and bridge system development that connects private and public chains.
