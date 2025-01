什么是LETSTOP (STOP)

LETSTOP is pioneering road safety by being the first app to reward safe driving, transforming everyday habits into valuable rewards. With over 250,000 downloads, LETSTOP users have collectively logged more than 20 million safe kilometers across 180+ countries. The app offers unique incentives, allowing drivers to redeem rewards as vouchers or convert them into cryptocurrency. Built on the Solana blockchain, LETSTOP combines innovation and impact to create safer roads globally.

