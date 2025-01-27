什么是LemonChain (LEMC)

"# Introduction of LEMONCHAIN LEMONCHAIN is an open data ecosystem enhancing the individual patients’ healthcare data authority through the decentralization of EMR (electronic medical record) by blockchain technology. Through the LEMONCHAIN system, individuals can access and utilize their own healthcare data. This system can reduce information asymmetry between individual patients and medical institutions and make them participate in the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem. # Mission and Vision The mission of LEMONCHAIN is to construct an interoperable healthcare data ecosystem that makes people reliably exchange healthcare data and access their own EHR (Electronic Health Record). Therefore , LEMONCHAIN aims to be a standard blockchain protocol & platform for the global healthcare market through the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem. # Participants in the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem use the LEMC token for 1. Paying a charge for exchanging, uploading, and downloading healthcare data. 2. Paying a charge for healthcare services 3. Paying a charge for using the data marketplace, etc. "

LemonChain (LEMC) 资源 官网