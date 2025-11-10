Legend of Arcadia (LOA) is a card-based RPG game built on a vast story universe inspired by Kingdom Hearts. LOA is built with the latest technology for the modern gamer, powered by blockchain. Players can enjoy the game for free, on the go on a mobile device, and socialize in real time with gamers from across the globe through immersive pvp game modes and trading highly composable NFTs.

The world of Arcadia revolves around a fictional continent inhabited by small, toy-like humanoid creatures called Toy Heroes. The objective of the game is to collect and cultivate various types of Toy Heroes (totaling 8 classes and 6 factions) and earn rewards through gameplay.