Ledgis 价格 (LED)
今天 Ledgis (LED) 的实时价格为 0.00434128 USD。目前其市值为 $ 178.29K USD。LED 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ledgis 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 74.70 USD
- Ledgis 当天价格变化为 +0.63%
- 其循环供应量为 41.07M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LED兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LED 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ledgis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ledgis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0028806676。
在过去60天内，Ledgis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005967371。
在过去90天内，Ledgis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000150217299201995。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.63%
|30天
|$ +0.0028806676
|+66.36%
|60天
|$ -0.0005967371
|-13.74%
|90天
|$ -0.000150217299201995
|-3.34%
Ledgis 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.26%
+0.63%
-7.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is LEDGIS? LEDGIS provide the next-generation blockchain platform in the era of data sovereignty, which solves both the structural limitations of existing platform-oriented businesses and the decentralization issues that blockchain solutions must overcome; which utilizes the SSI (Self Sovereign Identity) data management technology and allows individuals to control their own data. With its sophisticated token economy, Users can receive rewards according to their contribution to the ecosystem and experience various DApp services at a high speed of 3,000 TPS. Who created LEDGIS? LEDGIS was founded by Martin Lee, who now serves as CEO at IBCT (Institute of BlockChain Technology & Service). He worked as a chief researcher for more than 10 years in a national IT technology research institute. In 2018, He founded IBCT which makes it possible to experience a blockchain-enabled society everywhere. When was LEDGIS launched? The initial work on the LEDGIS project was started in February 2018 and it's mainnet was officialy launched in September 2019. What is the purpose of LEDGIS? The main purpose of LEDGIS is as below. - Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Service Platform As a key infrastructure in the data economy, even large amounts of data can be managed with its blockchain service. It performs the core function of the protocol economy that reorginizes and redistibutes the data power to user-centered system (SSI) from IT platforms. - Web 3.0 My Data Platform Web 3.0 era in which users take ownership of their own data, inevitably requires a completely new data infrastructure. The DIDH technology which is combined blockchain and IPFS-based encryption data sharing technology and private key distributed storage technology provides innovative total data solutions based on Web3.0 - Provides '1 Person 1 Wallet' private key management LEDGIS Realizes data control by oneself in the Web 3.0 perspective and prevents the possibility of theft or forgery (loss/stolen of keys, forgery of biometric information, etc.) based on DID technology recognized as international standard by W3C, IDH a decentralized data encryption storage/sharing solution, and Facial Authentication. - Coin economy that vitalizes the ecosystem By adopting the DPoSS consensus algorithm, DApp operators who provide high-quality services based on voting results and service utilization become block generators, and coin holders can also receive contribution rewards, and voting rewards depending on their ecosystem contribution.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LED 兑换 AUD
A$0.006946048
|1 LED 兑换 GBP
￡0.003473024
|1 LED 兑换 EUR
€0.0042110416
|1 LED 兑换 USD
$0.00434128
|1 LED 兑换 MYR
RM0.0194055216
|1 LED 兑换 TRY
₺0.1532037712
|1 LED 兑换 JPY
¥0.6808429424
|1 LED 兑换 RUB
₽0.48405272
|1 LED 兑换 INR
₹0.37226476
|1 LED 兑换 IDR
Rp70.0206353584
|1 LED 兑换 PHP
₱0.2517074144
|1 LED 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2204067856
|1 LED 兑换 BRL
R$0.026915936
|1 LED 兑换 CAD
C$0.0062514432
|1 LED 兑换 BDT
৳0.51878296
|1 LED 兑换 NGN
₦6.7098389552
|1 LED 兑换 UAH
₴0.1828113008
|1 LED 兑换 VES
Bs0.22140528
|1 LED 兑换 PKR
Rs1.209914736
|1 LED 兑换 KZT
₸2.2788681104
|1 LED 兑换 THB
฿0.1488190784
|1 LED 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1427412864
|1 LED 兑换 CHF
Fr0.003907152
|1 LED 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0337317456
|1 LED 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0438903408