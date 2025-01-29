什么是Leandro Lopes (LOPES)

Leandro Lopes (LL) is a multidimensional and authentic upcoming fashion brand, which constitutes integrity through high quality and exclusive individual designs. Leandro Lopes is more than just fashion or clothing. Leandro Lopes expresses a special spirit and lifestyle driven towards connecting people. Because of its celebrities and influencers and their communities of over 20 million followers, Leandro Lopes has a huge potential. Many of the market participants consider Leandro Lopes as one of the fastest growing fashion brands in 2022. Leandro Lopes embraces on values to produce only in Europe, establishing a wide range of core products such as sneakers, Tops, Pants, and other shoes handmade from high quality materials. The production of all LL-Products takes place solely in factories in Portugal, where the Lopes family has been long running shoe factories and business since 1962.

