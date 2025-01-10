LE7EL 价格 (L7L)
今天 LE7EL (L7L) 的实时价格为 0.0045836 USD。目前其市值为 $ 857.54K USD。L7L 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LE7EL 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 939.81 USD
- LE7EL 当天价格变化为 +2.31%
- 其循环供应量为 187.09M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 L7L兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 L7L 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LE7EL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00010336。
在过去30天内，LE7EL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002939238。
在过去60天内，LE7EL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，LE7EL 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00010336
|+2.31%
|30天
|$ -0.0002939238
|-6.41%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LE7EL 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.08%
+2.31%
-13.32%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LE7EL is a Web3 gaming infrastructure layer designed to power the next generation of games. Their goal is to enable seamless, engaging gaming experiences powered by decentralized technology, UX abstraction, and generative AI. - Play: Enjoy an interconnected universe of games with a smooth, Web2-like experience. Players can immerse themselves in unique games and worlds, with blockchain seamlessly integrated in the background to enhance security and digital property rights. - Own: LE7EL empowers players to truly own their in-game assets and avatars. With on-chain assets and a unified currency ($L7L), players can buy, sell, or trade across games, ensuring strong digital property rights and sustainable revenue models. - Create: Generative AI tools and decentralized infrastructure make it faster and more efficient for creators to build their own worlds and games. Whether you’re a professional developer or an aspiring creator, LE7EL's tools and integrations are designed to simplify the creative process, allowing you to publish, monetize, and retain full control over your creations. $L7L Token The $L7L token is central to the network's economy, serving as a medium for payments, incentives, and governance, ensuring fair value distribution among all stakeholders: Players, Creators, Contributors, and Operators.
