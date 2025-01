什么是Law Blocks (LBT)

Law Blocks is a user-friendly, time saving and community-driven truly smart truly legal contract-based platform for creating legal documents (on blockchain technology) such as Agreements, Power of Attorney, Business Contracts, Declarations, Affidavits, Memorandum of Understanding, etc. subject to yourselves following the prevalent laws in the country in which it has to be acted upon and subject to yourselves following the process of ensuring the validity of those documents in accordance with law, which is cryptographically signed by each party thereby acknowledging their covenants.

