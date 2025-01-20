Lavita 价格 (LAVITA)
今天 Lavita (LAVITA) 的实时价格为 0.00404334 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LAVITA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lavita 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.61K USD
- Lavita 当天价格变化为 -2.93%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LAVITA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LAVITA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lavita 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00012228608706784。
在过去30天内，Lavita 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002276097。
在过去60天内，Lavita 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009257752。
在过去90天内，Lavita 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001054418819065254。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00012228608706784
|-2.93%
|30天
|$ -0.0002276097
|-5.62%
|60天
|$ -0.0009257752
|-22.89%
|90天
|$ -0.001054418819065254
|-20.68%
Lavita 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-3.46%
-2.93%
-28.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
1. What is the project about? The Lavita project aims to create a privacy-preserving healthcare data marketplace powered by AI and blockchain technologies. It aims to address key challenges in the healthcare industry by providing individuals with control over their health data and enabling them to contribute it securely for research and analysis purposes. 2. What makes your project unique? Lavita project uniquely integrates AI, blockchain, and privacy-preserving technologies to provide personalized clinical advice and enhance research capabilities. By leveraging blockchain, it ensures secure data management and user control over healthcare data. This innovative solution empowers individuals, fosters trust, and drives advancements in the healthcare industry. 3. History of your project. '22-12-21 Launched the First Health Data Marketplace Powered by Theta Metachain '23-02-27 Advisory Council - Dr. Jaegul Choo, Associate Professor at the AI Graduate School of KAIST Korea '23-04-12 Selected into Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program '23-05-09 Advisory Council - Dr. Tim Miller, Assistant Professor at the Harvard Medical School '23-05-10 LAVITA TNT-20 tokens launched on May 10 on Theta Subchain '23-05-15 Lavita AI Raises $5M equity financing 4. What’s next for your project? Lavita's key initiatives include the development of an AI-based Q&A engine for personalized healthcare information and an ecosystem for training AI models with healthcare data, rewarding users with LAVITA tokens. By leveraging AI, Lavita facilitates advanced data analysis and personalized clinical advice, for improved healthcare outcomes. 5. What can your token be used for? At the core of Lavita is the LAVITA token, serving as a utility and governance token. Data contributors are rewarded with tokens for sharing their health data, while storage and AI computation providers also receive incentives. This token economy fosters collaboration and innovation in the healthcare industry.
|1 LAVITA 兑换 AUD
A$0.0065097774
|1 LAVITA 兑换 GBP
￡0.0033155388
|1 LAVITA 兑换 EUR
€0.0039220398
|1 LAVITA 兑换 USD
$0.00404334
|1 LAVITA 兑换 MYR
RM0.01819503
|1 LAVITA 兑换 TRY
₺0.1432555362
|1 LAVITA 兑换 JPY
¥0.6318527418
|1 LAVITA 兑换 RUB
₽0.4142806164
|1 LAVITA 兑换 INR
₹0.3500723772
|1 LAVITA 兑换 IDR
Rp66.2842516896
|1 LAVITA 兑换 PHP
₱0.236737557
|1 LAVITA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2030565348
|1 LAVITA 兑换 BRL
R$0.024664374
|1 LAVITA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0058224096
|1 LAVITA 兑换 BDT
৳0.49126581
|1 LAVITA 兑换 NGN
₦6.2980276842
|1 LAVITA 兑换 UAH
₴0.1702650474
|1 LAVITA 兑换 VES
Bs0.21834036
|1 LAVITA 兑换 PKR
Rs1.1272023252
|1 LAVITA 兑换 KZT
₸2.1461240052
|1 LAVITA 兑换 THB
฿0.1396165302
|1 LAVITA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1329854526
|1 LAVITA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0036794394
|1 LAVITA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0314571852
|1 LAVITA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0405951336