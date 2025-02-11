Lavandos 价格 (LAVE)
今天 Lavandos (LAVE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LAVE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lavandos 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.23 USD
- Lavandos 当天价格变化为 +1.83%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LAVE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LAVE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lavandos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lavandos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Lavandos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lavandos 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.83%
|30天
|$ 0
|-59.86%
|60天
|$ 0
|-62.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lavandos 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.77%
+1.83%
+1.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? LAVE is an altcoin on the TON network. This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralized Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram channels, TON sites. What makes your project unique? This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralized Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram channels, TON sites. At the moment, the token is a truly decentralized token. It is described in more detail in the whitepaper of the project. History of your project. Lavandos token was created on November 28, 2022. Initially, the token was a meme token. But having received a large number of good reviews, the token has been further developed. At the moment, the telegram channel has about 38,000 subscribers. And at the moment, anyone can use it as an in-game token in telegram bots. What’s next for your project? In the future, nft projects will be created with mechanics using the lavandos token, as well as useful educational, gaming and useful telegram bots using the lavandos token. What can your token be used for? At the moment it is used as a game token in telegram bots, and useful applications in telegram bots as well.
