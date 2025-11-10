Laura AI（LAURA）代币经济学
Laura AI（LAURA）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Laura AI（LAURA）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
AI Powered Pathfinder Find the best route with | Ai Powered Pathfinder
Laura Aggregator is built on a unique architecture with a pathfinder algorithm. Our unique algorithm's structure can be developed, re-programmed, and has self-learning capabilities.
Pathfinder Structure: 01. Max Output Equation
A mathematical equation is created to get the maximum output from the integrated liquidity providers. The result of this equation gives the best received amount.
It creates an equation in accordance with the pathfinder route finding structure by controlling all liquidity pools. This equation is not fixed, it changes itself according to the terms and conditions. Therefore, it uses many data types as input.
- HCA Data Processing
All required data is instantly accessed and converted to High Conversion Argument (HCA). This converted data is sent to the max output equation.
The data needed to solve the equation are provided. It is then finalized using the HCA module powered by artificial intelligence. It is then forwarded to the next step to find the max output figure.
- Find All Paths
It searches and finds all possible routes between two tokens and filters out unnecessary routes by filtering within certain criteria.
Pathfinder, which is prepared to take a maximum of 5 tokens between the input token and the output token, performs a filtering to reduce the almost infinite number of outputs. It eliminates very low liquidity pools, identifies tokens that can be matched between them, and prepares them to offer a multiple path.
- Laura Pathfinder: Assemble
All obtained data and formulas are sent to AI powered pathfinder algorithm.
All data is assembled at this stage. After many calculations and formula analysis, it brings together the scattered data and creates the data needed to confirm the swap transaction.
Laura AI（LAURA）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Laura AI（LAURA）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LAURA 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LAURA 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 LAURA 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 LAURA 代币的实时价格吧！
