什么是Laugh (LAUGH)

$Laugh is a meme coin with a clever and unique twist, directly tied to Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and inspired by the now-famous art piece that boldly proclaims, "Laugh now, but one day XRP will power the world." This cultural reference highlights the unwavering belief in Ripple and XRP’s potential to revolutionize global finance, creating an ironic yet powerful narrative around the coin. Built on the XRP Ledger, $Laugh not only capitalizes on humor and memes but also emphasizes its roots in the strong, visionary leadership of the XRP community. By combining the playful essence of meme culture with a deeper connection to one of the most prominent figures in the crypto space, $Laugh distinguishes itself as a truly one-of-a-kind project on the XRP Ledger, offering both entertainment and a nod to the broader ambitions of XRP enthusiasts worldwide.

