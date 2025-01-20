什么是Late Capitalism (L8CAP)

investment DAO of the LATE Movement on @daosdotfun We invest in intersubjective culture coins. 1000X is FUD. L8CAP , birthed on daos.fun on Sol is our DAO token, the son of the $Late Rebellion and by far the lead to exemplify the values & teachings of the Late ecosystem. With the strategy of being "Extremely Late" and with a thesis of "1000X is FUD"! Late Capitalism is your passive path to capitalize on the success of DAOs this cycle, become a holding member of a DAO that is being built on the ideals of investing in culture coins, temporal metas & diamond handing every new DAO that partners/cooperates with us in our journey to create value for its holders. Late Capitalism also drives its competitive advantage/edge by being community-driven and celebrating mutual efforts across the board to nurture the DAOs ecosystem & give stealth competition to VCs!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Late Capitalism (L8CAP) 资源 官网