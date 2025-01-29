Lanceria 价格 (LANC)
今天 Lanceria (LANC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LANC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lanceria 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 199.87 USD
- Lanceria 当天价格变化为 -2.80%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LANC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LANC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lanceria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lanceria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Lanceria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lanceria 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|-12.21%
|60天
|$ 0
|-10.72%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lanceria 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-2.80%
-4.25%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Lanceria is revolutionizing the freelancing industry with its groundbreaking next-gen platform, offering freelancers a seamless and feeless experience like never before. With its innovative approach, Lanceria aims to unlock the future of freelancing by providing a platform that empowers freelancers and maximizes their potential. As the second branch of this ambitious venture, Lanceria is excited to introduce Lanceria Games. This new platform will feature a multitude of cutting-edge WEB3 games, each designed to captivate and entertain users while utilizing the native token LANC as the in-game currency. Developed in-house and in partnership with renowned studios, these games will offer a unique and immersive gaming experience for players. The introduction of LANC as an in-game currency brings numerous benefits to gamers. It provides a decentralized and secure method of conducting transactions within the gaming ecosystem, enhancing user experience and eliminating the need for traditional payment gateways. Players can seamlessly earn, trade, and utilize LANC tokens across various games, unlocking new opportunities and enabling a thriving in-game economy. Lanceria's dedication to the freelancing community extends to Lanceria Games as well. The platform will provide freelancers with opportunities to contribute their skills and expertise to game development projects, expanding their professional horizons and opening up new avenues for collaboration within the gaming industry. With Lanceria Games, players can look forward to a diverse range of WEB3 games, including action-packed adventures, strategy simulations, multiplayer experiences, and much more. The platform will continually evolve, introducing new games and features to keep players engaged and entertained.
