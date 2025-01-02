LABEL AI 价格 (LBL)
今天 LABEL AI (LBL) 的实时价格为 0.00227185 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.59M USD。LBL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LABEL AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 99.71K USD
- LABEL AI 当天价格变化为 +3.18%
- 其循环供应量为 1.14B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LBL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LBL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LABEL AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，LABEL AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004142046。
在过去60天内，LABEL AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003095429。
在过去90天内，LABEL AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000269913154816924。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.18%
|30天
|$ -0.0004142046
|-18.23%
|60天
|$ -0.0003095429
|-13.62%
|90天
|$ -0.000269913154816924
|-10.61%
LABEL AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.45%
+3.18%
+1.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism. The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry. The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LBL 兑换 AUD
A$0.00363496
|1 LBL 兑换 GBP
￡0.00181748
|1 LBL 兑换 EUR
€0.002180976
|1 LBL 兑换 USD
$0.00227185
|1 LBL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0101551695
|1 LBL 兑换 TRY
₺0.0802190235
|1 LBL 兑换 JPY
¥0.3572484125
|1 LBL 兑换 RUB
₽0.2532885565
|1 LBL 兑换 INR
₹0.194742982
|1 LBL 兑换 IDR
Rp36.6427368055
|1 LBL 兑换 PHP
₱0.1316082705
|1 LBL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1153418245
|1 LBL 兑换 BRL
R$0.01408547
|1 LBL 兑换 CAD
C$0.003271464
|1 LBL 兑换 BDT
৳0.271486075
|1 LBL 兑换 NGN
₦3.516778363
|1 LBL 兑换 UAH
₴0.095554011
|1 LBL 兑换 VES
Bs0.11586435
|1 LBL 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6328238175
|1 LBL 兑换 KZT
₸1.1925622205
|1 LBL 兑换 THB
฿0.077879018
|1 LBL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.074698428
|1 LBL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002044665
|1 LBL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0176522745
|1 LBL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.022945685