什么是KWAI (KWAI)

KWAI is a AI-powered chat-based smart assistant that help you manage crypto. As it is a well known fact that WEB3 in it’s current form and factor, is still not the most beginner nor user intuitive environment. The team was captivated by ChatGPT and how the AI is capable of providing human-like, logical responses to almost any prompts thrown at it. However, even with ChatGPT, there’s still a gaping vacancy when it comes to blockchain navigating guidance. KWAI, our very own AI-powered Smart Assistant, has been developed as a friendly helper to help user manage crypto effortlessly with just a chat prompt.

KWAI (KWAI) 资源 官网