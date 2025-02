什么是Krypto Fraxtal Chicken (KFC)

Krypto Fraxtal Chicken, the first meme coin crafted specifically for the Frax community. Everyone in Fraxtal community is familiar with the concept of "Chicken", and we aimed to channel this shared understanding into the creation of KFC. The goal with KFC is to bring a fun and equitable launch mechanism to the Frax community, creating a meme coin that truly belongs to and resonates with our members. KFC is more than just a token, it's a symbol of our collective humor, spirit, and unity. Join us in embracing KFC – where DEFI meets fun in the heart of the Frax community.

Krypto Fraxtal Chicken (KFC) 资源 官网