什么是KRATOM (KRATOM)

$KRATOM is a token created as a rewards protocol for the 45 million-strong Kratom user community. The official website features a claim portal where individuals purchasing Kratom in stores can earn $KRATOM tokens as rewards. The project aims to establish partnerships with reputable Kratom companies to integrate its tooling and tokens as customer incentives. As users of Kratom themselves, the creators of $KRATOM aspire to foster the largest social community of Kratom users, and to contribute to their peers, researchers, and esteemed Kratom organizations.

