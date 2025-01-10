Kozue 价格 (KOZUE)
今天 Kozue (KOZUE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 14.31K USD。KOZUE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Kozue 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 204.74 USD
- Kozue 当天价格变化为 -5.45%
- 其循环供应量为 200.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KOZUE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KOZUE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Kozue 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Kozue 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Kozue 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Kozue 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.45%
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.63%
|60天
|$ 0
|-43.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Kozue 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.14%
-5.45%
+8.43%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes. That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances. Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates. Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other. Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KOZUE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 KOZUE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--