Konan of Kaspa 价格 (KONAN)
今天 Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.47M USD。KONAN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Konan of Kaspa 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 198.58K USD
- Konan of Kaspa 当天价格变化为 +3.93%
- 其循环供应量为 287.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KONAN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KONAN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Konan of Kaspa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Konan of Kaspa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Konan of Kaspa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Konan of Kaspa 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.93%
|30天
|$ 0
|-49.54%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Konan of Kaspa 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.82%
+3.93%
-13.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$KONAN of Kaspa: The Dog and Hero of Kaspa $KONAN of Kaspa is a unique memecoin created in honor of a heroic military dog who has been recognized by world leaders for his extraordinary missions. This token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency by embodying the values of loyalty, unity, and world peace, with the mission of positively impacting communities across the globe. What sets $KONAN of Kaspa apart is its 100% Fair Launch and community-driven approach. From day one, the project was designed to ensure equal access for everyone, with no pre-sales, team allocations, or special advantages. The community is at the heart of $KONAN of Kaspa, making all decisions through decentralized governance. This fair and transparent model ensures that every holder is a vital part of the project’s success. Running on the Kaspa Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, $KONAN benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, while staying true to the principles of decentralization. Kaspa’s PoW system guarantees that the network is highly secure and energy-efficient, while enabling a trustless environment where users can engage without intermediaries. This technological foundation allows $KONAN to focus on growth, innovation, and the well-being of its global community. More than a financial tool, $KONAN of Kaspa is a symbol of collective strength, inspired by the loyalty and heroism of the dog who stands at its core. The project envisions uniting people across the world, fostering a spirit of collaboration and promoting global peace. As $KONAN of Kaspa grows, it aims to use its platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others to do the same, creating a better world for all. With a focus on transparency, community involvement, and technological innovation, $KONAN of Kaspa is positioned to not only thrive in the blockchain space but to make a lasting positive impact on a global scale.
