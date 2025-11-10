Kobe the Shiba Inu（KOBE）代币经济学
Kobe the Shiba Inu（KOBE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Kobe the Shiba Inu（KOBE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Kobe the Shiba Inu（KOBE）信息
The Kobe Inu ($KOBE) project is a heartfelt, community-driven meme token inspired by the resilient spirit of two Shiba Inu dogs named Kobe, both rescued and championed by DC Shiba Inu Rescue (DC SIR). Drawing from their real-life stories of abandonment, fear, and triumphant adaptation, $KOBE embodies themes of second chances, loyalty, and the unbreakable bond between humans and pups. As an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, it blends viral meme culture with genuine philanthropy—think Dogecoin's fun vibes meets a purpose-driven narrative. The project aims to build a global pack of holders who rally around animal welfare, particularly for senior Shiba Inus, while fostering a playful ecosystem where memes, art, and stories celebrate canine resilience. At its core, $KOBE isn't just a token; it's a digital tail-wag for overlooked underdogs, turning heartbreak into hope one transaction at a time. (248 characters)
Kobe the Shiba Inu（KOBE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Kobe the Shiba Inu（KOBE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 KOBE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
KOBE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 KOBE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 KOBE 代币的实时价格吧！
KOBE 价格预测
想知道 KOBE 的未来走势吗？我们的 KOBE 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
热门
目前热门备受市场关注的加密货币
最高成交量
按交易量计算交易量最大的加密货币
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密货币