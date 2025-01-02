KOBA 价格 (KOBA)
今天 KOBA (KOBA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 255.27K USD。KOBA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KOBA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.72K USD
- KOBA 当天价格变化为 +9.95%
- 其循环供应量为 28.70B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KOBA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KOBA 价格信息的首选平台。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+9.95%
|30天
|$ 0
|-55.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
KOBA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.87%
+9.95%
-0.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Koba the Ape is a KRC20 project in the Kaspa ecosystem and it was the first Ape meme of the network. The Koba project is aimed at creating quality content for the Kaspa community and to spread awareness of the fastest, most scalable layer 1 in the crypto world, $KAS. Koba the Ape is currently solely a meme coin, but the project has aggressive goals and is pushing hard to be listed on KRC20 exchanges, already tradable on XT and Biconomy, as well to get our listing on Goingecko. This will bring awareness and volume to the project which will help increase the value of the project's development and giving fund. The development fund will be used to build out the Koba app, 'Kobalytics', which will provide a critical service in analyzing KRC20 projects and metrics for the KRC20 community. The giving fund will be used to spread awareness of Ape preservation through a partnership with "The Giving Block", a crypto non-profit. Koba's bio is as follows, "Born in the wild but rebuilt with AI technology, Koba balances the primal power of his ape origins with the precision of his cybernetic mind. He’s the ultimate meme creator and the Alpha Ape of Kaspa—his instincts sharpened by the jungle, his precision fine-tuned by code. Koba proves that even in a digital future, the path forward isn’t just about survival—it’s about harnessing both tech and nature to shape the decentralized world."
