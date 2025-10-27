KlimaDAO 价格 (KLIMA)
+0.12%
+10.69%
-48.77%
-48.77%
KlimaDAO（KLIMA）当前实时价格为 $0.144195。过去 24 小时内，KLIMA 的交易价格在 $ 0.129643 至 $ 0.144216 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。KLIMA 的历史最高价为 $ 3,777.3，历史最低价为 $ 0.111333。
从短期表现来看，KLIMA 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +0.12%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +10.69%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -48.77%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
KlimaDAO 的当前市值为 $ 922.23K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。KLIMA 的流通量为 6.40M，总供应量是 6397200.930124665，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 922.23K。
今天内，KlimaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01392676。
在过去30天内，KlimaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0330938916。
在过去60天内，KlimaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0217286436。
在过去90天内，KlimaDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00242516505319447。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01392676
|+10.69%
|30天
|$ -0.0330938916
|-22.95%
|60天
|$ +0.0217286436
|+15.07%
|90天
|$ +0.00242516505319447
|+1.71%
What Is KlimaDAO? KlimaDAO is building the infrastructure for a transparent, neutral, and public Digital Carbon Market to accelerate climate finance on a global scale.
In 2022, KlimaDAO traded over $4 billion worth of carbon credit trade while growing treasury assets to over $100 million.
Who uses KlimaDAO? As the base layer infrastructure for the Digital Carbon Market, KlimaDAO powers platforms such as Carbonmark, the universal carbon market, and works with organizations such as Polygon, Circle, and the Liechtenstein Bankers Association to help organizations such as airlines, auto companies, banks, Web3 projects, and individuals such as Mark Cuban to meet their sustainability goals.
A brief history of KlimaDAO KlimaDAO was founded in 2021 by a group of individuals from three competing organizations who had been working to solve market failures in the traditional Voluntary Carbon Market. These founding Core contributors aimed to unite their diverse experience – in carbon markets, technology, and business strategy and execution – as part of a single mission, in order to solve bottlenecks in scaling climate finance globally.
KlimaDAO has since grown to assemble the talents of over 50 contributors, and over 100,000 KLIMA token holders.
In 2022 KlimaDAO launched its carbon retirement aggregator, enabling individuals and organizations to permissionlessly offset their carbon footprints. One of its landmark early users was the Polygon Network, which used KlimaDAO’s infrastructure to retire over 100,000 digital carbon credits to go carbon neutral. Brands such as Instagram, Nike, and Bentley chose to build with Polygon due to its leadership in sustainability.
In March 2023 Carbonmark launched as the go-to platform for acquiring, trading, and retiring digital carbon. Carbonmark offers a seamless ‘Web 2.5’ user experience, enabling institutional access to tens of millions of carbon credits, and to KlimaDAO’s digital carbon infrastructure, without additional fees.
