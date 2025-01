什么是KleeKai (KLEE)

KleeKai was launched as a meme coin, however now sports a unique and addictive game ""KleeRun"" - a P2E game which is enjoyable for all ages! This token was a fair-launch and rewards all holders with a 2% reflection feature that redistributes tokens among the holders every Buy, Swap & Sell. The total supply of this token is (100 Quadrillion) 100,000,000,000,000,000 & to make this token more unique the liquidity has been burned complete to a dead address where it can no longer be withdrawn. This means, $KLEE is always going to be around & can not have the liquidity pulled from the pool - RUG pulls are not possible with this token. Invest today in the future of Blockchain gaming!

