KittyMineCoin 价格 (KMC)
今天 KittyMineCoin (KMC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 84.40K USD。KMC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KittyMineCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 135.32K USD
- KittyMineCoin 当天价格变化为 -64.87%
- 其循环供应量为 988.64M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KMC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KMC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，KittyMineCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000158570729960426。
在过去30天内，KittyMineCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，KittyMineCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，KittyMineCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000158570729960426
|-64.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
KittyMineCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+6.81%
-64.87%
-87.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Just like Bitcoin, $KMC is a layer-1 digital currency but has been implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. $KMC simply uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash. Implementation of this system in other games is very easy. As KMCoin runs currently, it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this 146 year period. It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, for a fast sync time. The base algorithm itself generates a consensus hash from all of the core mechanisms that store the information and keep the sync time fast. For example, once one million players have been added to an in-game layer-1, KMCoin driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb, yielding a fast sync time. Furthermore, players do not have to download the entire ledger, as the previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain. KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible.It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.
|1 KMC 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 KMC 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 KMC 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 KMC 兑换 USD
$--
|1 KMC 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 KMC 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 KMC 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 KMC 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 KMC 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 KMC 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 KMC 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 KMC 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KMC 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 KMC 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 KMC 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 KMC 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 KMC 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 KMC 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 KMC 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 KMC 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 KMC 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 KMC 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 KMC 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 KMC 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 KMC 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 KMC 兑换 MXN
$--