KittenWifHat 价格 (KITTENWIF)
今天 KittenWifHat (KITTENWIF) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 930.85K USD。KITTENWIF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KittenWifHat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 562.66 USD
- KittenWifHat 当天价格变化为 +8.90%
- 其循环供应量为 998.69M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KITTENWIF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KITTENWIF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，KittenWifHat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，KittenWifHat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，KittenWifHat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，KittenWifHat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|-8.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|+13.44%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
KittenWifHat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.24%
+8.90%
+9.76%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
KittenWifHat is simply a Kitten wif a hat, Let's add hats to the cat. KittenWifHat is DogWifHat's biggest competitor! Pouncing into the Crypto Universe KittenWifhat ($KITTENWIF) emerges from the heart of the internet's obsession with all things cute and fluffy. It transcends being merely a meme token; it's a lifestyle choice crafted on the speedy Solana network, promising whisker-quick transactions and a basketful of opportunities to enter the world of digital finance with a smile. A Token Born from Meme Majesty and Cat Kingdoms In a sprawling digital landscape where memes reign supreme and cats are kings, KittenWifhat dares to combine giggles with gains. Powered by Solana's sleek blockchain technology, it's fast, fun, and furry—everything the crypto world didn't know it needed. Vision and Mission: A Tail of Crypto Unity Our vision is simple: to make you purr with delight at your portfolio. How? By building a meow-nificent community around KittenWifhat, making crypto as accessible as a kitten video, and embedding utility in the most delightful ways imaginable. Objectives: Herding a vibrant community of crypto-kitties. Scratching the itch for a crypto that's both a meme and a dream. Unleashing the potential of purr-sonal finance with a giggle. Features: Whisker-quick transactions: Because waiting is for dogs. Furball-proof security: Safe as a cat in a sunbeam. Community treats: Earn tokens for being pawsome with community contests.
