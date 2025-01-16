KIRO 价格 (KIRO)
今天 KIRO (KIRO) 的实时价格为 0.00116931 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。KIRO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KIRO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.52 USD
- KIRO 当天价格变化为 -1.72%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KIRO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KIRO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，KIRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，KIRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001350693。
在过去60天内，KIRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001237070。
在过去90天内，KIRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
KIRO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Kirobo has developed a new critical infrastructure that aims to make the development of Web3 solutions more streamlined, cost-effective, and democratized. Future Conditional Transactions (FCT) is a new on-chain mini-scripting language at the transaction level for general-purpose feature development use cases. Simple FCTs can be created by utilizing the drop-and-drag UI. While more complex operations can be created with the SDK. it's a new way to interact with and build on the blockchain, providing developers with a new and innovative tool. Before FCTs, developers would only have two options when it came to the development and upgrading of DeFi protocols…namely Smart Contracts or Bots. Smart Contracts are costly, time-consuming, and expensive. They are also highly inflexible as, once deployed, they cannot be upgraded. Bots are flexible, but they are not secure. Developers lack a tool that is flexible, easy, and secure. FCTs are secure, flexible, upgradable, and thus scalable, adding to the developer's web3 toolbox. An FCT is an on-chain scripting language with built-in IFTTT logic that can be coded in any Web2 language. Starting with the visual builder, which utilizes a drop-and-drag UI, developers will be able to create products and services that are able to utilize currently deployed products such as Aave or Uniswap. Creating DeFi legos that can operate based on future conditions or execute immediately. Additionally, developers have access to the FCT SDK to develop any DeFi product that they can imagine without the need to know solidity or how to code a smart contract. Currently, FCTs operate on Ethereum. The roadmap envisages adding additional blockchains in the future.
