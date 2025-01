什么是Kinka (XNK)

Kinka Gold is issued by one of Japan’s oldest and most prestigious gold trading houses, Daiichi Commodities (8746.T) in conjunction with Crowdbank - the Japan's largest Crowdfunding Platform. The $XNK token is 100% reserve-backed by real physical gold stored in bankrupt-remote vaults that have been fully audited and which are compliant with all Japanese FSA regulations. Each $XNK will be worth 1 fine troy ounce of pure gold. As Daiichi Commodities adds more gold to the vault, more $XNK tokens will be issued for use in DeFi, Web3, and the entire crypto space.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Kinka (XNK) 资源 白皮书 官网