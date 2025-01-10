Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 价格 (ANTC)
今天 Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) 的实时价格为 0.00168667 USD。目前其市值为 $ 81.15K USD。ANTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.05 USD
- Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 当天价格变化为 +0.24%
- 其循环供应量为 48.11M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ANTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ANTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004269010。
在过去60天内，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006499646。
在过去90天内，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000967188400614939。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.24%
|30天
|$ -0.0004269010
|-25.31%
|60天
|$ -0.0006499646
|-38.53%
|90天
|$ -0.000967188400614939
|-36.44%
Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
+0.24%
-2.86%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Kingdom of ANTs? Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a gamified DeFi platform, optimised for speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use. It is built on Solana, powered by yield-bearing NFTs and an integrated AI framework. Users can play and earn from various activities on KOA, besides staking $ANTC for APYs. What is Ant Coin ($ANTC)? Ant Coin ($ANTC) is KOA’s native currency, based on the SLP token standard. It’s a utility token that lets users perform a range of use-case. For example: Payments: The fees for ‘Activities’ in the Kingdom’s ecosystem are payable in $ANTC. Similarly, users can buy, sell, and transfer $ANTC like any other cryptocurrency. Staking: Users can earn staking rewards and APYs by locking $ANTC into dedicated on-chain vaults or smart contracts. Governance: After KOA’s transition to a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO), $ANTC holders can participate in its distributed governance mechanism. When live, this system will use $ANTC holding as a key parameter to determine the user’s voting power. Airdrops & VIP Access: KOA’s circular economy and reward distribution mechanism will ensure consistent rewards and exclusive benefits for long-term $ANTC holders. For example, they will get priority access to future products, NFT collections, etc. What is KOA’s treasury management system? KOA has an AI-integrated treasury management system to ensure sustainable, long-term yields for users. Some of the main ways to ensure the Treasury’s sustenance and growth include: The proceeds from in-game NFT and asset sales will partially return to the Treasury. This will help create a circular economy, with a steady revenue stream. KOA will implement an algorithmic balancing system to invest a portion of the Treasury’s assets for profit generation. The portfolio will be accessible to the community via the Kingdom of ANTs website. Decisions regarding these investments will be made through community voting involving the DAO. AI plays a key role in KOA’s treasury mana
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ANTC 兑换 AUD
A$0.0027155387
|1 ANTC 兑换 GBP
￡0.0013662027
|1 ANTC 兑换 EUR
€0.0016360699
|1 ANTC 兑换 USD
$0.00168667
|1 ANTC 兑换 MYR
RM0.0075731483
|1 ANTC 兑换 TRY
₺0.0597418514
|1 ANTC 兑换 JPY
¥0.2664095265
|1 ANTC 兑换 RUB
₽0.171365672
|1 ANTC 兑换 INR
₹0.1450367533
|1 ANTC 兑换 IDR
Rp27.2043510301
|1 ANTC 兑换 PHP
₱0.0986870617
|1 ANTC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0852611685
|1 ANTC 兑换 BRL
R$0.0102043535
|1 ANTC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0024288048
|1 ANTC 兑换 BDT
৳0.2057400066
|1 ANTC 兑换 NGN
₦2.6109314266
|1 ANTC 兑换 UAH
₴0.0714979413
|1 ANTC 兑换 VES
Bs0.08939351
|1 ANTC 兑换 PKR
Rs0.4703447962
|1 ANTC 兑换 KZT
₸0.8867836192
|1 ANTC 兑换 THB
฿0.0583756487
|1 ANTC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0555926432
|1 ANTC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0015348697
|1 ANTC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0131222926
|1 ANTC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0169679002