King Sugar Glider 价格 (KSG)
今天 King Sugar Glider (KSG) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 22.46K USD。KSG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
King Sugar Glider 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 27.62 USD
- King Sugar Glider 当天价格变化为 +0.50%
- 其循环供应量为 699.19M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KSG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KSG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，King Sugar Glider 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，King Sugar Glider 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，King Sugar Glider 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，King Sugar Glider 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|-42.85%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
King Sugar Glider 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.11%
+0.50%
-18.40%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey. Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable. Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective. Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun. Our Goals: Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience. While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development. KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
