King Kovu（LAZY）信息

$LAZY is a utility token built on the Base network, designed to power community-driven experiences and applications across the Lazy Lions ecosystem. It is used for membership access, in-game participation, digital collectibles, and reward systems. The token is integrated into various products including leaderboards, games, reroll mechanics for NFTs, and upcoming digital commerce tools. $LAZY supports decentralized engagement by enabling holders to participate in ecosystem governance and future unlocks through staking or locking mechanisms. The project aims to combine entertainment, loyalty, and digital ownership into a cohesive on-chain experience.