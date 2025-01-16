什么是King DAG (KDAG)

KDAG is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. Its unique KDAG architecture completely replaces the traditional directed acyclic graph (DAG). and is used to organize the blocks with a TPS capable of 30,000+ per second, which breaks the performance bottleneck of the consensus mechanism. The "hug algorithm" instead of consensus completely solves the data consistency, and the "surf effect" greatly improves the random attribute of the node's legal reference, and realizes the high security of transaction privacy.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

King DAG (KDAG) 资源 官网