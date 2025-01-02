Kinesis Silver 价格 (KAG)
今天 Kinesis Silver (KAG) 的实时价格为 29.74 USD。目前其市值为 $ 112.84M USD。KAG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Kinesis Silver 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 166.67K USD
- Kinesis Silver 当天价格变化为 -0.12%
- 其循环供应量为 3.79M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KAG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KAG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Kinesis Silver 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.03782776742131。
在过去30天内，Kinesis Silver 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.0227704960。
在过去60天内，Kinesis Silver 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -2.4692259540。
在过去90天内，Kinesis Silver 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -2.49700692023251。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.03782776742131
|-0.12%
|30天
|$ -1.0227704960
|-3.43%
|60天
|$ -2.4692259540
|-8.30%
|90天
|$ -2.49700692023251
|-7.74%
Kinesis Silver 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.25%
-0.12%
-1.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Kinesis silver (KAG)? Kinesis silver (KAG) is a silver-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis silver (KAG) token is backed by 1 ounce of investment-grade silver bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAG is to reintroduce physical silver backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis silver (KAG) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAG enables physical silver bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAG allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical silver, while earning a monthly yield. What makes KAG unique? In an economic first, KAG holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAG holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAG - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their silver on the platform. Unlike other silver tokens, KAG can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAG holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAG, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced silver as a currency. Can I redeem my silver? Every single ounce of silver underpinning KAG is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other silver-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits, making redemption unfeasible for everyday investors.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KAG 兑换 AUD
A$47.8814
|1 KAG 兑换 GBP
￡23.792
|1 KAG 兑换 EUR
€28.5504
|1 KAG 兑换 USD
$29.74
|1 KAG 兑换 MYR
RM132.9378
|1 KAG 兑换 TRY
₺1,050.1194
|1 KAG 兑换 JPY
¥4,676.615
|1 KAG 兑换 RUB
₽3,316.01
|1 KAG 兑换 INR
₹2,549.3128
|1 KAG 兑换 IDR
Rp479,677.3522
|1 KAG 兑换 PHP
₱1,722.8382
|1 KAG 兑换 EGP
￡E.1,509.8998
|1 KAG 兑换 BRL
R$184.388
|1 KAG 兑换 CAD
C$42.8256
|1 KAG 兑换 BDT
৳3,553.93
|1 KAG 兑换 NGN
₦46,036.9252
|1 KAG 兑换 UAH
₴1,250.8644
|1 KAG 兑换 VES
Bs1,516.74
|1 KAG 兑换 PKR
Rs8,284.077
|1 KAG 兑换 KZT
₸15,611.4182
|1 KAG 兑换 THB
฿1,019.4872
|1 KAG 兑换 TWD
NT$977.8512
|1 KAG 兑换 CHF
Fr26.766
|1 KAG 兑换 HKD
HK$231.0798
|1 KAG 兑换 MAD
.د.م300.374