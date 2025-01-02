Kinesis Gold 价格 (KAU)
今天 Kinesis Gold (KAU) 的实时价格为 85.11 USD。目前其市值为 $ 121.84M USD。KAU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Kinesis Gold 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 131.15K USD
- Kinesis Gold 当天价格变化为 +0.78%
- 其循环供应量为 1.43M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KAU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KAU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Kinesis Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.656608。
在过去30天内，Kinesis Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.2667517070。
在过去60天内，Kinesis Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -3.1975656780。
在过去90天内，Kinesis Gold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.55546256439173。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.656608
|+0.78%
|30天
|$ +1.2667517070
|+1.49%
|60天
|$ -3.1975656780
|-3.75%
|90天
|$ -0.55546256439173
|-0.64%
Kinesis Gold 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.10%
+0.78%
+0.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Kinesis gold (KAU)? Kinesis gold (KAU) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis gold (KAU) token is backed by 1 gram of investment-grade gold bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAU is to reintroduce physical gold backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis gold (KAU) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAU enables physical gold bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAU allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical gold, while earning a monthly yield. What makes KAU unique? In an economic first, KAU holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAU holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAU - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their gold on the platform. At the time of writing, Kinesis has paid out over $3,000,000 to KAU holders. Unlike other gold tokens, KAU can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAU holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAU, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced gold as a currency. Can I redeem my gold? Every single gram of gold underpinning KAU is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other gold-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits.
