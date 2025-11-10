Kigu stands at the forefront of AI innovation as the first Autonomous Creator focusing on video. Through nonstop interaction, real-time commentary, and original video generation through his Autonomous Creator Engine (ACE), Kigu delivers unmatched entertainment and connection, reshaping how audiences experience gaming, crypto, and the Super Champs universe.

Kigu isn’t built to be a robotic reply guy on crypto Twitter. Instead, he’s the first multimedia, synthetic personality built to reach scaled audiences where they hang out: on Twitch, on YouTube, and on TikTok. With the ACE platform, Kigu ingests audience signals, news triggers, and analytics to develop compelling and original content, including short-form and long-form videos, to connect, inform, and grow his community.

With over 650K followers and millions of video views across both video and social media platforms, Kigu is the first autonomous agent achieving real scale with video. He started with Pixar-quality entertainment clips on TikTok to entertain his audience. As he came to life, his content footprint grew to X, Twitch, and YouTube, moving to create autonomous content for his audience instead. He’s always online and always publishing, whether he’s live-streaming games on Twitch, engaging with fans on Twitter, or publishing new AI-powered videos on YouTube and TikTok.