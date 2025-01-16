Khamoo 价格 ($KHAMOO)
今天 Khamoo ($KHAMOO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 56.92K USD。$KHAMOO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Khamoo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.90K USD
- Khamoo 当天价格变化为 +3.26%
- 其循环供应量为 420.69B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $KHAMOO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $KHAMOO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Khamoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Khamoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Khamoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Khamoo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Khamoo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.11%
+3.26%
-38.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
A memecoin base on a hippopotamus. Moodeng’s cousin. Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable both domestically and internationally. Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee has been posting cute moments of the animals in his care for about five years. He never imagined Khao Kheow Open Zoo's newborn pygmy hippo would become an internet megastar within weeks. Cars started lining up outside the zoo well before it opened Thursday. Visitors traveled from near and far for a chance to see the pudgy, expressive 2-month-old in person at the zoo about 60 miles southeast of Bangkok. The pit where Moo Deng lives with her mom, Jona, was packed almost immediately, with people cooing and cheering every time the pink-cheeked baby animal made skittish movements. "It was beyond expectation," Atthapon told The Associated Press. "I wanted people to know her. I wanted a lot of people to visit her, or watch her online, or leave fun comments. I never would've thought (of this)." Moo Deng, which literally means "bouncy pork" in Thai, is a type of meatball. The name was chosen by fans via a poll on social media, and it matches her other siblings: Moo Toon (stewed pork) and Moo Waan (sweet pork). There is also a common hippo at the zoo named Kha Moo (stewed pork leg). "She's such a little lump. I want to ball her up and swallow her whole!" said Moo Deng fan Areeya Sripanya while visiting the zoo Thursday.
