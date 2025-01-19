什么是Kento (KNTO)

The Kento Coin community is built on principles of camaraderie, generosity, and education about cryptocurrency, alongside a passion for fundraising, humor, meme creation, and embracing the unconventional. We are fervently dedicated to promoting Kento as a credible alternative to traditional fiat currencies, fostering an ecosystem that grows dynamically and aims to position Kento as a widely utilized currency by the people, for the people, all while preserving its reputation as the most enjoyable cryptocurrency. Central to Kento is its practicality, warmth, inclusivity, and dependability. We extend a warm invitation for you to become a part of our lively community and contribute to our collective goal of establishing Kento as the preferred currency choice across the globe.

Kento (KNTO) 资源 白皮书 官网