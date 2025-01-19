Kenda 价格 (KNDA)
今天 Kenda (KNDA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。KNDA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Kenda 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 92.75K USD
- Kenda 当天价格变化为 -0.16%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KNDA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KNDA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Kenda 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Kenda 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Kenda 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Kenda 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|+0.15%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Kenda 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.05%
-0.16%
-0.07%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Image Messaging ERC-20 Token In an era marked by the constant evolution of digital communication, the power of conveying thoughts, emotions, and experiences is ever-shifting. The rise of multimedia messaging has expanded the boundaries of expression, introducing a captivating blend of text, audio, and video elements into our daily conversations. Yet, in this landscape, a revolutionary force is poised to reshape the very essence of message delivery. Welcome to the world of Image Messages, where innovation converges with human connection. Our mission is to transcend the limitations of conventional messaging and forge a new frontier in communication. At the heart of this mission lies the extraordinary capabilities of our Image Messages application. The Image Messages application represents a technological marvel, meticulously crafted to seamlessly embed text, audio, and video elements into images. This union of multimedia components serves as the cornerstone of our vision, fundamentally transforming the way we communicate, connect, and engage with one another. What makes your project unique? Introduction to Image Messages Architecture The core of Image Messages is a sophisticated architecture designed to seamlessly integrate text, audio, and video elements into images while ensuring a user-friendly and engaging experience. This section provides an insight into the technical foundations that power our groundbreaking application. Sensory Fusion: The Heart of Image Messages At the core of our technical approach is the concept of sensory fusion. Image Messages transcends traditional messaging by engaging multiple senses simultaneously. To achieve this, our architecture intertwines textual, auditory, and visual stimuli, creating a cohesive sensory experience for users. Technical Implementation: Utilizes advanced multimedia libraries to process and synchronize audio and video components seamlessly with textual elements. Implements real-time synchronization algorithms to ensure a smooth playback experience for users. Holistic Storytelling: Crafting Narrative-Rich Messages Image Messages empowers users to become storytellers, weaving intricate narratives within images. Our architecture facilitates the integration of text, audio, and video to enhance the narrative potential of images. Technical Implementation: Offers a versatile message composition interface with clear options for adding captions, attaching audio clips, and integrating short videos. Supports a variety of layout variations to accommodate multiple media elements, allowing designers to craft engaging stories. Memorable Impact: Leveraging Cognitive Science To enhance message recall, Image Messages leverages cognitive science insights that show multi-sensory experiences are etched more profoundly in memory. Our architecture creates an intuitive and lasting impact on users. Technical Implementation: Utilizes memory optimization techniques to ensure efficient storage and retrieval of multimedia-rich messages. Incorporates user engagement elements that encourage interaction, reinforcing message retention. Emotional Resonance: The Synergy of Multimedia Audio, video, and text elements combine to create emotionally resonant messages. Our technical approach ensures that the integration of these elements evokes precise emotions and enhances comprehension. Technical Implementation: Employs audio and video processing algorithms to preserve the emotional nuances of multimedia content. Incorporates user interface components that facilitate seamless combination of text, audio, and video for emotionally resonant interactions. Expressive Nuance: Enabling Comprehensive Expression Image Messages encourages nuanced expression, allowing text to elucidate subtleties, audio to imbue tonal inflections, and video to convey body language. Our architecture provides users with a canvas for comprehensive expression. Technical Implementation: Offers flexible layout options that empower users to layer text, audio, and video, encouraging nuanced expression. Incorporates responsive design principles to adapt to various screen sizes, optimizing the multi-media experience. Enhanced Engagement: Creating Immersive Environments Research highlights the engagement potential of multi-modal content. Image Messages draws users in by amalgamating text, audio, and video within images, cultivating an immersive environment that captivates and sustains user interest. Technical Implementation: Incorporates interactive user interface components that reflect research on multi-modal content engagement. Ensures seamless integration of features within the existing messaging interface, prioritizing user-friendliness. In essence, the technical architecture of Image Messages represents a fusion of innovation and precision, enabling users to engage in multi-sensory, emotionally resonant History of your project. Phase 1: Concept and Ideation (Q1 2023 - Q2 2023) Conceptualization: The journey began with the conceptualization of Image Messages, recognizing the need for a dynamic messaging platform that seamlessly integrates text, audio, and video within images. Team Formation: We assembled a diverse team of visionaries, designers, and experts, each with unique skills in multimedia, UI/UX, and software architecture, to lay the foundation for our project. Market Research: Extensive market research validated our concept, helping us understand user needs and assess the competitive landscape. Phase 2: Design and Prototyping (Q2 2023 - Q3 2023) Concept Refinement: Based on our initial concept, we refined our ideas and developed a comprehensive design plan for Image Messages. Prototyping: We initiated the design and prototyping phase to visualize the core features of Image Messages, ensuring that our vision could be translated into a user-friendly and engaging application. Phase 3: Feature and Technical Design (Q4 2023 - Ongoing) Feature Definition: We are currently defining the features outlined in this roadmap, including Sensory Fusion, Holistic Storytelling, Memorability Amplification, Emotional Resonance, Expressive Nuance, and Enhanced Engagement. Technical Architecture: Our team is in the process of designing the technical architecture that will underpin Image Messages, ensuring seamless integration of multimedia elements. User Interface Design: UI/UX designers are working diligently to craft an intuitive and visually captivating user interface for the application. Phase 4: Public Launch and Development Kickoff (Q1 2024 - Ongoing) Public Launch (Planned): We have plans for the future public launch of Image Messages, where users will be invited to experience the future of multimedia messaging once development is complete. What’s next for your project? Development Kickoff (Planned): After finalizing the design phase, we will transition into the development phase, where the technical implementation of Image Messages will begin. User Growth (Planned): Following the public launch, we will focus on user acquisition and engagement, expanding our user base and gathering valuable feedback for continuous improvements. Global Expansion (Planned): We will prepare for global expansion, optimizing server infrastructure and localization efforts to cater to a wider audience. Enhancements (Planned): We plan to continue enhancing Image Messages based on user feedback, technological advancements, and emerging trends, ensuring that our application remains at the forefront of innovation. Phase 5: Integration and Partnerships (Planned) Integration (Planned): We anticipate collaborating with third-party platforms and services to enhance the Image Messages ecosystem, offering users additional functionalities and conveniences. Strategic Partnerships (Planned): Strategic partnerships will be pursued to bring added value to our users and extend our reach, creating a vibrant and interconnected community. What can your token be used for? Image Messages has plans for a public token sale to facilitate the distribution of Kenda Tokens (KNDA) and promote early user participation. Below, we outline the key details of our token sale: Token Sale Overview: Sale Date: Kenda Token (KNDA) is already listed on the TOKPIE Exchange. The token is currently trading using the pair KNDA/USDT. The token can also be bought on UNISWAP under the symbol KNDA. Token Price: The price of Kenda Token (KNDA) is bound by the exchanges that it’s listed on. Token Allocation: A specified portion of the total Kenda Token (KNDA) supply will be allocated for the token sale, ensuring that early contributors can participate. KYC/AML: We will conduct Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks for participants to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure a secure token sale environment. Accepted Currencies: Accepted cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies for the token sale will be detailed, making it convenient for participants to contribute. Token Sale Stages: Private Sale: Prior to the public token sale, a private sale phase may be conducted for strategic investors and early supporters. Public Sale: The public sale phase will open to a broader audience, allowing a wider community to acquire the Kenda Token (KNDA). Token Sale Limits: We may impose individual and/or geographical contribution limits to ensure a fair distribution of tokens and prevent concentration. Bonuses: Participants in different sale phases may receive bonuses or incentives, encouraging early adoption and support. Use of Funds: Proceeds from the token sale will be allocated to support the development, enhancement, and growth of the Image Messages platform. Detailed information about how funds will be used for development, marketing, partnerships, and community incentives will be provided.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
