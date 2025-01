什么是Kaspa DAO (KDAO)

Kaspa DAO’s mission is to accelerate the growth and expansion of the KRC20 ecosystem by providing funding and support for projects that build utility, foster innovation, and promote ecosystem-wide growth. The DAO’s scope includes: - Utility Projects: Bridges, wallets, decentralized exchanges, etc. - Token Projects: Memecoins and other creative tokens. - Ecosystem Events and Initiatives: Projects that enhance community engagement and drive awareness. Any project contributing to the KRC20 space is eligible for funding, making Kaspa DAO a driving force behind the ecosystem's progress.

Kaspa DAO (KDAO) 资源 白皮书 官网