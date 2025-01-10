什么是KarateCat (KCAT)

Wax on, wax off. Master the art of memecoin with $KCAT. $KCAT is set to become the next major memecoin on the Solana blockchain, distinguished by its noble mission to create a positive impact in the real world by supporting animals and pet-related charities. At the heart of $KCAT is a deep commitment to animal welfare, making it more than just a memecoin but a force for good. $KCAT offers a range of innovative features designed to ensure its success and create a lasting positive impact on the world. Here are the key features that set $KCAT apart: MarketCap-staged global charity and research initiatives that will grab the attention of millions of people Scarcity mechanism at the core of the project (staking with burning mechanism) Pre-agreed listings on top-tier exchanges No perpetual trading for the first stage. $KCAT NFT Series in partnership with celebrities One-year-long $KCAT airdrop campaign to attract millions of new holders Partnerships with the biggest crypto projects

KarateCat (KCAT) 资源 白皮书 官网